Julen Agirrezabala Injury: Ruled out for season

Agirrezabala (knee) underwent a successful surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, according to Conrado Valle from AS.

Agirrezabala was closing in on a return from injury but suffered a setback Friday after damaging his meniscus and undergoing surgery Thursday. The goalkeeper will miss the rest of the season and is expected to return in 2026/27, though it is still unclear whether Valencia will activate the purchase option in his loan deal. Agirrezabala appeared in 18 La Liga matches this season, recording 54 saves and four clean sheets.