Julen Agirrezabala Injury: Suffers injury in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Agirrezabala was nearing a return to competition but appears to have suffered a knee injury during training, according to Chiringuitotv.

Agirrezabala was close to recovering from his hamstring injury and nearing a return, but he suffered a new setback with a knee injury during training. He will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity, and a potential season-ending scenario cannot be ruled out. Stole Dimitrievski is likely to continue handling goalkeeping duties until further notice.

