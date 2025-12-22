Agirrezabala couldn't do much when Samu Costa fired a powerful one-timer to beat him in the 23rd minute but then saw his team dominated the remainder of the contest, which led to no further work in the second half. When a goalkeeper doesn't keep so many clean sheets, it's important from a fantasy standpoint that he makes up for that with a high number of saves, but Agirrezabala had just one clean sheet over the last eight starts and, from the last six games, he made more than one save just twice.