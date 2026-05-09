Julen Agirrezabala News: Back available Sunday

Agirrezabala has made a faster than expected recovery from his knee surgery and is back in the squad for Sunday's clash against Athletic Club after training fully this week, according to coach Carlos Corberan. "Julen returns to the squad."

Agirrezabala had been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to address a meniscus issue, making his return to the squad a remarkable and unexpected turnaround. The goalkeeper had made 18 La Liga appearances this season, recording 54 saves and four clean sheets before the injury struck, and his availability gives coach Corberan a welcome option between the posts for the final fixtures of Valencia's campaign.