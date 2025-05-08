Julen Agirrezabala News: Concedes four in heavy defeat

Agirrezabala had one save and allowed four goals in Thursday's 4-1 loss versus Manchester United.

Agirrezabala conceded four goals in Bilbao's 4-1 loss to Manchester United on Thursday in the Europa League. Despite making one important save, he was unable to stop the second-half surge from the hosts. His performance reflected the team's overall struggles in defense during the latter stages of the match. That said, this was likely his last game of the season since the Spanish goalie only featured in the European competition.