Julen Agirrezabala News: Concedes two in debut

Agirrezabala made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Villarreal.

Agirrezabala made his debut for the club following his move from Athletic Bilbao, and while the outing did not go well against a strong attacking Villarreal side as he conceded two goals, he still had a solid overall showing, making five saves and three high claims. His next game comes Sunday against Getafe.