Julen Agirrezabala News: Concedes two in debut
Agirrezabala made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Villarreal.
Agirrezabala made his debut for the club following his move from Athletic Bilbao, and while the outing did not go well against a strong attacking Villarreal side as he conceded two goals, he still had a solid overall showing, making five saves and three high claims. His next game comes Sunday against Getafe.
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