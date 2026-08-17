Julen Agirrezabala headshot

Julen Agirrezabala News: Concedes two in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Agirrezabala made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Villarreal.

Agirrezabala made his debut for the club following his move from Athletic Bilbao, and while the outing did not go well against a strong attacking Villarreal side as he conceded two goals, he still had a solid overall showing, making five saves and three high claims. His next game comes Sunday against Getafe.

Julen Agirrezabala
Racing Santander
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