Jules-Anthony Vilsaint

Jules-Anthony Vilsaint Injury: Back with group

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Vilsaint (thigh) has trained with his teammates, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Vilsaint trained to the side Tuesday but has made improvements Wednesday, with the forward seeing the training field with the rest of his teammates. This is good news for the club, as he should be nearing a return soon, although Saturday's contest against Columbus could be too soon.

Jules-Anthony Vilsaint
CF Montreal
