Jules-Anthony Vilsaint Injury: Picks up illness
Vilsaint is out for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls due to an illness, according to the MLS injury report.
Vilsaint will not be with his club Saturday as they take the field, with the forward suffering from an illness that is too much to play through. This is a minimal loss, yet to see the field this season after only earning seven appearances in his time with the club last campaign.
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