Jules-Anthony Vilsaint Injury: Picks up injury

Vilsaint is listed as out for the time being due to a groin injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Vilsaint is a new addition to Toronto's already lengthy report this matchday, picking up a groin injury that adds another attacking absence to a club already without Mihailovic, Corbeanu, Laryea, and Pereira. Toronto's situation has become one of the most injury-plagued in MLS this season, and Vilsaint's absence further limits their offensive options.