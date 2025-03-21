Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jules-Anthony Vilsaint headshot

Jules-Anthony Vilsaint Injury: Unlikely for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Vilsaint is doubtful for Saturday's match against Nashville after missing training Friday, according to Maxime Truman of DC Coulisses.

Vilsaint was training inside and away from the team Friday, implying he is likely out after an early exit last week. He will likely still need to undergo some testing, but it appears he is a long way from featuring. He did start in their last outing, so this could force a change, with Kwadwo Opoku as a possible replacement.

Jules-Anthony Vilsaint
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now