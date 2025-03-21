Jules-Anthony Vilsaint Injury: Unlikely for Saturday

Vilsaint is doubtful for Saturday's match against Nashville after missing training Friday, according to Maxime Truman of DC Coulisses.

Vilsaint was training inside and away from the team Friday, implying he is likely out after an early exit last week. He will likely still need to undergo some testing, but it appears he is a long way from featuring. He did start in their last outing, so this could force a change, with Kwadwo Opoku as a possible replacement.