Jules-Anthony Vilsaint News: Available off bench Saturday
Vilsaint (knee) is on the bench to face Minnesota United on Saturday.
Vilsaint used to be a regular backup option and occasional starter before missing the 2025 season opener due to the injury. He scored two goals and two assists over 20 appearances in the previous campaign, although the last of those contributions came on May 29. His eventual participation could take playing time away from Prince-Osei Owusu.
