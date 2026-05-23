Jules-Anthony Vilsaint News: On bench versus Chicago
Vilsaint (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's trip to Chicago Fire.
Vilsaint has bounced back from the issue that forced him to miss the last three league games. However, he has barely played a role this year, so his chances to produce are likely to be limited for now. In any case, this return adds to the squad's depth behind Josh Sargent and Emilio Aristizabal.
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