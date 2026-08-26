Jules Bouffandeau headshot

Jules Bouffandeau News: Signs first pro contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Bouffandeau has signed his first professional contract with Angers, tying him to the club through 2030, per the club's announcement.

Bouffandeau joined Angers' academy in summer 2024 and steadily worked his way up the club's youth ranks, captaining the U17s to the national championship final last season. His performances also earned him call-ups to the France U16 squad. The move formalizes his progression through the academy, with the midfielder now set to continue his development with an eye on eventually breaking into the professional squad.

Jules Bouffandeau
Angers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now