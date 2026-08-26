Jules Bouffandeau News: Signs first pro contract

Bouffandeau has signed his first professional contract with Angers, tying him to the club through 2030, per the club's announcement.

Bouffandeau joined Angers' academy in summer 2024 and steadily worked his way up the club's youth ranks, captaining the U17s to the national championship final last season. His performances also earned him call-ups to the France U16 squad. The move formalizes his progression through the academy, with the midfielder now set to continue his development with an eye on eventually breaking into the professional squad.