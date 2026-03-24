Jules Kounde Injury: Aiming return in UCL

Kounde (hamstring) is in the final phase of his recovery and is targeting a return for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Atletico on April. 8, according to Fernando Polo from Mundo Deportivo.

Kounde is entering the final stretch of his recovery from the hamstring issue that sidelined him for the last five games, but the La Liga showdown against Atletico right after the international break could come a little too early. A more realistic target for the Frenchman is a return against the Colchoneros a few days later in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Until then, Eric Garcia or Ronald Araujo are expected to slot in at right-back for the Blaugranas.