Jules Kounde Injury: Doubt for season finale

Kounde (undisclosed) did not train Friday due to a small issue that the medical staff are managing, leaving his availability for Saturday's season finale against Valencia uncertain, according to coach Hansi Flick. "He'll be playing in the World Cup, and he's having some issues, so we're being careful with him. Playing in the World Cup is a huge goal for everyone, and that's why he hasn't been training. We're taking good care of him and managing his situation well; he's undergoing treatment and working on it. He's progressing well."

Kounde's potential absence would be a concern for Barcelona heading into the final fixture of their historic La Liga campaign, with the French right-back having been one of their most important defensive contributors throughout the season. If he cannot make the squad, Kounde ends the campaign with three goals, four assists, 49 crosses, 67 tackles, 42 interceptions and 82 clearances across 40 appearances (34 starts) in all competitions, a standout individual season that underlines his importance to manager Flick's system. If Kounde is rested for the last game, he will put his focus on being fully fit when the World Cup starts in a few weeks.