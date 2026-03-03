Jules Kounde headshot

Jules Kounde Injury: Exits with injury in cup game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 12:23pm

Kounde left Tuesday's Copa del Rey matchup versus Atletico Madrid with an undisclosed issue.

Kounde could have suffered a muscular problem, in which case he'll be a big doubt for upcoming league and UCL contests. He's an ever-present member of the Blaugranas' back line, and his absence would affect them in both attacking and defensive aspects. Two among Alex Balde, Joao Cancelo and Gerard Martin could feature in the full-back spots if the Frenchman is ruled out.

