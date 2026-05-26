Jules Kounde Injury: Expected to start at right-back

Kounde (undisclosed) has been named in France's World Cup squad and is expected to be one of the first names on coach Didier Deschamps' teamsheet throughout the tournament if deemed fit.

Kounde ended the campaign having been one of La Liga's most complete defenders, contributing three goals, four assists, 49 crosses, 67 tackles, 42 interceptions and 82 clearances across 40 appearances (34 starts) for Barcelona. The versatile right-back heads into the World Cup as one of the best defenders in the world, combining elite defensive solidity with the ability to drive forward and contribute in attack. His performances for club and country over the past two seasons have made him an indispensable figure in France's setup, and coach Deschamps will lean on him heavily throughout the competition, although he will likely face the competition of Malo Gusto and Warren Zaire-Emery for the spot.