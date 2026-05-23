Jules Kounde Injury: Left out for season finale

Kounde (undisclosed) has been left out of Barcelona's squad for Saturday's season finale against Valencia.

Kounde is being carefully managed due to some ongoing issues, with coach Hansi Flick cautious about risking him given his World Cup participation this summer. The Barcelona manager has made clear the club is taking good care of the defender, who is undergoing treatment and progressing well ahead of the tournament. While it is not clear who will replace him at right back given the low stakes of the fixture, Eric Garcia or Xavi Espart could be handed the opportunity. Kounde will now end the season having contributed three goals, four assists, 49 crosses, 67 tackles, 42 interceptions, 82 clearances and 10 clean sheets across 40 appearances (34 starts).