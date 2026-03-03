Jules Kounde headshot

Jules Kounde Injury: Suffers hamstring tear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 3:19am

Kounde (hamstring) suffered a tear during Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Atletico in the Copa del Rey and is set to miss one month of competition, according to Javier Miguel from AS.

Kounde was forced off early in Tuesday's win over Atletico in the Copa del Rey after picking up a hamstring tear and the Frenchman is expected to be sidelined for one month to recover. This is a blow for Barcelona since he has been an undisputed starter at right-back and his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Joao Cancelo expected to slot in at right-back, though Eric Garcia or Ronald Araujo could also be called upon to fill that role if needed.

