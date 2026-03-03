Jules Kounde Injury: Suffers minor hamstring tear
Kounde (hamstring) suffered a minor tear during Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Atletico in the Copa del Rey and isn't yet ruled out for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Newcastle, according to Javier Miguel from AS.
Kounde was forced off early in Tuesday's win over Atletico in the Copa del Rey after picking up a minor hamstring tear, but the French defender hasn't been ruled out yet for Tuesday's Champions League showdown against Newcastle. The right-back is set to miss Saturday's clash against Athletic Club to recover and manage the issue and will aim to be back fit for the meeting with the Magpies. In the meantime, Joao Cancelo is expected to slot in at right-back, though Eric Garcia or Ronald Araujo could also be called upon to fill that role if needed.
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season223 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6303 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30308 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 5364 days ago
-
Game Previews
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & NotesJanuary 28, 2025