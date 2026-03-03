Jules Kounde headshot

Jules Kounde Injury: Suffers minor hamstring tear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 11:39pm

Kounde (hamstring) suffered a minor tear during Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Atletico in the Copa del Rey and isn't yet ruled out for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Newcastle, according to Javier Miguel from AS.

Kounde was forced off early in Tuesday's win over Atletico in the Copa del Rey after picking up a minor hamstring tear, but the French defender hasn't been ruled out yet for Tuesday's Champions League showdown against Newcastle. The right-back is set to miss Saturday's clash against Athletic Club to recover and manage the issue and will aim to be back fit for the meeting with the Magpies. In the meantime, Joao Cancelo is expected to slot in at right-back, though Eric Garcia or Ronald Araujo could also be called upon to fill that role if needed.

