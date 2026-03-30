Jules Kounde headshot

Jules Kounde Injury: Trains with ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Kounde (hamstring) was back in training Monday, according to his club.

Kounde is back training to begin the week, with the defender seeing the training ground and working for a ball for the first time since his injury. This does align the defender with a possible return in their coming matches, set to face Atletico Madrid on Saturday. However, with a crucial UCL game just days later, once again against Atletico Madrid on April 8, the club may choose to hold him out until then to ensure fitness.

Jules Kounde
Barcelona
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