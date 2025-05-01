Jules Kounde Injury: Will miss Milan and Classico

Kounde suffered a hamstring injury in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the first leg of the semi final of the Champions League and will miss the second leg on Tuesday and the Classico against Real Madrid next Sunday, according to Helena Condis of COPE.

Kounde will miss the next three games to recover from a hamstring injury he suffered in Wednesday's game. He will undergo exams on Thursday to get a better sense of the severity of the injury and could potentially return earlier than usual given his seriousness about health and recovery. For now, the environment is quite pessimistic and the first expectations point to a return against Espanyol on May. 15. Until he fully recovers, Hector Fort, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia are the possible replacements at right back for the Blaugranas.