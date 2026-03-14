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Jules Kounde Injury: Working in rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Kounde (hamstring) was spotted working hard in his rehab and is expected to return to the matchday squad after the international break, the club posted.

Kounde is pushing through his rehab from a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him sidelined until early April following the international break. The French defender was spotted Friday back on the pitch in running shoes going through strength and conditioning drills as he works to rebuild fitness and return at full speed for the final stretch of the season. In the meantime, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo or the young Xavi Espart are the main options to slot in at right-back.

Jules Kounde
Barcelona
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