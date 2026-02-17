Jules Kounde headshot

Jules Kounde News: Assists in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Kounde assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

Kounde picked up his third assist of the season and his first since early December after Pau Cubarsi converted one of his season-high five crosses. The Frenchman also contributed defensively, leading his team with three interceptions and tying his season high with four tackles. In his last three league appearances, the right back has compiled six tackles, six interceptions and seven clearances, with at least one in every category per game, while also creating five chances going forward.

