Jules Kounde News: Assists in defeat
Kounde assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.
Kounde picked up his third assist of the season and his first since early December after Pau Cubarsi converted one of his season-high five crosses. The Frenchman also contributed defensively, leading his team with three interceptions and tying his season high with four tackles. In his last three league appearances, the right back has compiled six tackles, six interceptions and seven clearances, with at least one in every category per game, while also creating five chances going forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jules Kounde See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season208 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6288 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30293 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 5349 days ago
-
Game Previews
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & NotesJanuary 28, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jules Kounde See More