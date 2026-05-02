Jules Kounde News: No longer banned
Kounde has served his La Liga suspension and is available to play going forward.
Kounde missed the league win over Osasuna after accumulating five yellow cards in the 2025/26 season, with Eric Garcia deployed at right-back to cover his absence. However, the Frenchman will likely bounce back to a starting role in future matchups, allowing Garcia to move back to midfield and pushing either Gavi or Dani Olmo to a bench spot. In any case, Kounde should be reliable for a varied output now that he's an option.
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