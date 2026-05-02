Jules Kounde headshot

Jules Kounde News: No longer banned

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 9:48pm

Kounde has served his La Liga suspension and is available to play going forward.

Kounde missed the league win over Osasuna after accumulating five yellow cards in the 2025/26 season, with Eric Garcia deployed at right-back to cover his absence. However, the Frenchman will likely bounce back to a starting role in future matchups, allowing Garcia to move back to midfield and pushing either Gavi or Dani Olmo to a bench spot. In any case, Kounde should be reliable for a varied output now that he's an option.

Jules Kounde
Barcelona
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