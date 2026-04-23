Jules Kounde News: Plays full game
Kounde recorded two crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Celta Vigo.
Kounde played the full game, completing 82 passes. He also made two clearances, one block, and one interception. This was his first full 90-minute appearance since February, having missed several weeks due to injury.
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