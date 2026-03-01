Jules Kounde News: Provides assist in best outing

Kounde assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Villarreal.

Kounde delivered the decisive assist on Robert Lewandowski's stoppage-time dagger to put the game to bed. Defensively, he weathered Villarreal's direct surge after halftime as they tried to ride the momentum from Pape Gueye's goal and pin Barcelona back, yet he never lost his composure and still found a way to impact the attack late. It was his sharpest performance of the season, matching personal highs with three chances created and four interceptions, and while the French defender has experienced a noticeable dip compared to previous campaigns, he is trending back up with two assists and seven chances created across his last three appearances.