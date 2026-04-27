Jules Kounde News: Suspended one game
Kounde will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.
Kounde picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's matchup against Osasuna. The right-back has been a locked-in starter for Barcelona, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Eric Garcia expected to start in his spot for that clash.
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