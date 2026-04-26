Julian Alvarez Injury: Dealing with muscular issues

Alvarez (muscular) remained an unused substitute during Saturday's clash against Athletic Club due to discomfort he has been carrying since the Copa del Rey final, raising serious concerns over his availability for Wednesday's Champions League semifinal first leg against Arsenal at the Metropolitano, according to Alex Calaff of Diario Sport.

Alvarez did not participate in any part of the warmup or feature as a substitute, with coach Diego Simeone ruling out any involvement once he became aware the Argentine was still feeling muscular discomfort. The original plan had been to give him some minutes against Athletic Club to ensure he had competitive action before the Arsenal clash, but that option was taken off the table entirely. If he cannot be cleared for Wednesday, Alvarez will head into one of the biggest nights of Atletico's season having not played since the Copa del Rey final 10 days prior, making his fitness a matter of enormous importance for the Colchoneros. Antoine Griezmann is expected to take on a larger role in the front line if Alvarez cannot go against the Gunners.