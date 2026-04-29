Julian Alvarez Injury: Forced off after goal in UCL
Alvarez scored a penalty goal but left the field with an ankle issue during Wednesday's UEFA Champions League game versus Arsenal, Domingo Ortiz of Sphera Sports reports.
Alvarez equalized from the penalty spot in the 56th minute before suffering the injury in the 77th against Arsenal. It was the forward's comeback from a small muscular problem, but the new issue could leave him out of the next few games if a serious injury is confirmed. His absence would be a big loss given that he's the team's top scorer in the European competition and second in league action with 10 and eight goals, respectively. However, Alexander Sorloth and Antoine Griezmann could still form a strong front line.
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