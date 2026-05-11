Julian Alvarez Injury: Misses training, ruled out Tuesday

Alvarez (ankle) did not train Monday and is ruled out for Tuesday's clash against Osasuna, according to Pedro Fullana of Cadena SER.

Alvarez has been managing an ankle issue since being forced off during the Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal, and his absence from Monday's session is a further sign that the club is taking no risks with the Argentine striker heading into the final stretch of the season. With the World Cup looming in about a month, Atletico will take no risks with the health of the forward rather than pushing him back before he is genuinely ready. Alexander Sorloth is expected to continue leading the line against Osasuna.