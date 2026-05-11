Julian Alvarez Injury: Misses training, ruled out Tuesday
Alvarez (ankle) did not train Monday and is ruled out for Tuesday's clash against Osasuna, according to Pedro Fullana of Cadena SER.
Alvarez has been managing an ankle issue since being forced off during the Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal, and his absence from Monday's session is a further sign that the club is taking no risks with the Argentine striker heading into the final stretch of the season. With the World Cup looming in about a month, Atletico will take no risks with the health of the forward rather than pushing him back before he is genuinely ready. Alexander Sorloth is expected to continue leading the line against Osasuna.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Alvarez See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Final Matchup Odds: Exact Final Pairings & Best Bets7 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction Today: Best Bets, Picks & Odds (Champions League May 5)7 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Best Bets, Picks and Predictions (April 29 Champions League)13 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics39 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List48 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Alvarez See More