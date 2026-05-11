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Julian Alvarez Injury: Misses training, unlikely Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Alvarez (ankle) did not train Monday and is unlikely to be available for Tuesday's clash against Osasuna, according to Pascual Ruiz Arnal of Marca.

Alvarez has been managing an ankle issue since being forced off during the Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal, and his absence from Monday's session is a further sign that the club is taking no risks with the Argentine striker heading into the final stretch of the season. With the World Cup looming in about a month, Atletico will take no risks with the health of the forward rather than pushing him back before he is genuinely ready. Alexander Sorloth is expected to continue leading the line against Osasuna.

Julian Alvarez
Atlético Madrid
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