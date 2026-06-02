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Julian Alvarez Injury: Nearing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Alvarez (ankle) completed his recovery from a sprain and was involved in full training with the Argentinian World Cup squad Tuesday, according to Gustavo Yarroch of Radio La Red.

Alvarez has reportedly left his injury behind, and it's now a matter of him regaining match fitness to be an option for the defending world champions. The striker is coming off a superb campaign in which he scored 18 goals and provided eight assists across 44 La Liga or UCL appearances. Thus, he'll be expected to carry a major portion of Argentina's scoring hopes while contending with Lautaro Martinez for minutes in the center-forward position.

Julian Alvarez
Atlético Madrid
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