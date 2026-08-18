Julian Alvarez Injury: Not ready for Malaga clash

Alvarez (fitness) will not be available for Wednesday's match against Malaga but could be in contention for Sunday's match against Villarreal, according to coach Diego Simeone. "I understand that he still needs a bit more training to be at his best on Sunday, and I also understand that we need to increase his training sessions with him. Why? So that he can be at his best. He's one of our best players, if not the best, offensively."

Alvarez has been working closely with manager Diego Simeone's staff to manage his physical condition, with the coach stressing that decisions around his workload are being handled from a sporting standpoint first. Simeone described him as central to how Atletico Madrid are built as a team, citing his power, quality, leadership and overall talent. Alvarez is expected to use the coming days of training to close the gap toward his optimal physical level ahead of the Villarreal match. Ademola Lookman is expected to start up front alongside Arnau Ortiz until Alvarez is back available.