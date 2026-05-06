Julian Alvarez Injury: Plays 66 minutes with infiltration

Alvarez played 66 minutes of Tuesday's Champions League semifinal second leg 1-0 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates with the help of an infiltration before the ankle gave way, forcing him off, according to Isaac Suarez of Marca.

Alvarez had done everything possible to feature in such a crucial European night, working with the club's recovery staff right up until kickoff and receiving treatment until the last possible moment before the match. The Argentine striker was characteristically committed throughout his time on the pitch, pressing hard defensively and showing good movement in attack, before a crossing action past the hour mark caused the ankle to flare up beyond the point he could continue. Alvarez began limping immediately and attempted to play through the discomfort before ultimately signaling to the bench that he could not carry on, leaving Atletico without their most important attacking weapon for the remaining minutes of a defining European night. Alexander Sorloth could see more playing time during upcoming fixtures as the club will unlikely rush the Argentine forward now with the World Cup looming in around one month.