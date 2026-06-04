Julian Alvarez Injury: Receives plasma treatment
Alvarez will receive plasma treatment to aid his ankle recovery, with the Argentina coaching staff growing increasingly optimistic about his availability for the World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16, according to Hernan Castillo.
Alvarez had been confirmed in full training earlier in the week after completing his recovery from an ankle sprain, and the plasma treatment is designed to accelerate the final stages of his rehabilitation rather than address any serious ongoing concern. The striker ended a superb club campaign with 18 goals and eight assists across 44 appearances for Atletico and will be expected to carry a significant portion of Argentina's attacking threat alongside Lautaro Martinez when the tournament gets underway.
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