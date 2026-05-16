Julian Alvarez Injury: Remains out
Alvarez (ankle) remains unavailable and will not feature in Sunday's clash against Girona, according to Pedro Fullana of Cadena SER.
Alvarez has been sidelined since picking up an ankle issue during the Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal and the club is taking no risks with the Argentine striker heading into the final fixture of the domestic season. With the World Cup just weeks away, Atletico are prioritizing having him fully fit for the tournament rather than rushing him back for a low-stakes league finale, with Alexander Sorloth and Antoine Griezmann expected to continue leading the line against Valencia.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Alvarez See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team5 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Final Matchup Odds: Exact Final Pairings & Best Bets12 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction Today: Best Bets, Picks & Odds (Champions League May 5)12 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Best Bets, Picks and Predictions (April 29 Champions League)18 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics44 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Alvarez See More