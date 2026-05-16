Julian Alvarez Injury: Remains out

Alvarez (ankle) remains unavailable and will not feature in Sunday's clash against Girona, according to Pedro Fullana of Cadena SER.

Alvarez has been sidelined since picking up an ankle issue during the Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal and the club is taking no risks with the Argentine striker heading into the final fixture of the domestic season. With the World Cup just weeks away, Atletico are prioritizing having him fully fit for the tournament rather than rushing him back for a low-stakes league finale, with Alexander Sorloth and Antoine Griezmann expected to continue leading the line against Valencia.