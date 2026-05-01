Julian Alvarez Injury: Ruled out against Valencia
Alvarez (ankle) is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Valencia, according to coach Diego Simeone. "If there hadn't been a match on Tuesday, Julian wouldn't have made it to Saturday either."
Alvarez had scored from the penalty spot before going off in the 77th minute against Arsenal, and the club is now focused on having him available for next Tuesday's return leg rather than risking him in the league. Thiago Almada is expected to start against Valencia as coach Simeone rotates his squad with the bigger European picture in mind. Alvarez will hope to be fit for the return leg as Atletico's most important player in the competition, having netted 10 Champions League goals this campaign.
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