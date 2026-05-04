Julian Alvarez Injury: Travels with squad

Alvarez (ankle) is travelling with Atletico's squad for Tuesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal, the club posted.

Alvarez had been ruled out of Saturday's clash against Valencia to protect his ankle after picking up the issue during the first leg, but his inclusion in the travelling squad is a significant boost for coach Diego Simeone heading into one of the biggest nights of the season. The Argentine striker is Atletico's most important attacking weapon in European competition this campaign with 10 Champions League goals, and having him available for the return leg at the Emirates is exactly the news the Colchoneros needed heading into what promises to be a defining clash in their pursuit of a Champions League final berth.