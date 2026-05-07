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Julian Alvarez Injury: Won't be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 3:33am

Alvarez (ankle) will miss Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo after reaggravating his ankle during Tuesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal, with his return to the group dependent on the evolution of the injury, according to David G. Medina of Marca.

Alvarez had played 66 minutes at the Emirates with the aid of an infiltration before the ankle gave way, and the toll of that effort has ruled him out of the immediate fixtures. With the World Cup looming in just over a month, Atletico will be in no rush to push the Argentine striker back before he is fully right, making Alexander Sorloth the likely option to lead the line against the Celeste while Alvarez works through his recovery.

Julian Alvarez
Atlético Madrid
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