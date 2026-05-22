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Julian Alvarez Injury: Won't play in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Alvarez (ankle) won't play in the season finale against Villarreal on Sunday, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Alvarez has been relieved of his duties ahead of the final match of the season, with the aim of being as healthy as possible for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Alvarez ends the 2025/26 season with eight goals and four assists in 29 appearances (22 starts) in LaLiga. The striker's goal will be to be healthy for Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16.

Julian Alvarez
Atlético Madrid
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