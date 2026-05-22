Julian Alvarez Injury: Won't play in finale
Alvarez (ankle) won't play in the season finale against Villarreal on Sunday, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Alvarez has been relieved of his duties ahead of the final match of the season, with the aim of being as healthy as possible for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Alvarez ends the 2025/26 season with eight goals and four assists in 29 appearances (22 starts) in LaLiga. The striker's goal will be to be healthy for Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Alvarez See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team11 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Final Matchup Odds: Exact Final Pairings & Best Bets18 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction Today: Best Bets, Picks & Odds (Champions League May 5)18 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Best Bets, Picks and Predictions (April 29 Champions League)24 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics50 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Alvarez See More