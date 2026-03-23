Julian Alvarez headshot

Julian Alvarez News: Assists on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Alvarez assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid.

Alvarez assisted Nahuel Molina's brilliant goal in the 66th minute. Alvarez also came close to scoring in the 81st minute, when he hit the inside of the post. He has now contributed to six goals in the last four games across all competitions.

Julian Alvarez
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Alvarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Alvarez See More
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 18: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 18: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
34 days ago
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance
SOC
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
130 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Nov. 4
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Nov. 4
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
140 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Sept. 17
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Sept. 17
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
188 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
242 days ago