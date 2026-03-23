Julian Alvarez News: Assists on Sunday
Alvarez assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid.
Alvarez assisted Nahuel Molina's brilliant goal in the 66th minute. Alvarez also came close to scoring in the 81st minute, when he hit the inside of the post. He has now contributed to six goals in the last four games across all competitions.
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