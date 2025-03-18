Julian Alvarez News: Bangs goal Sunday

Alvarez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Barcelona.

Alvarez had a clinical outing on Sunday against Barcelona scoring one goal on his lone shot after a nice setup from Giuliano Simeone. He was replaced by Alexander Sorloth in the 60th minute and thought he had done enough to secure the win for his team. However, he could only watch as his side suffered a stunning comeback in the final stretch. This marked his 18th goal of the season in 38 appearances across all competitions confirming the best scoring campaign of his career. He will look to add to his tally against Espanyol after returning from national team duty with Argentina.