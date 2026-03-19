Julian Alvarez News: Clinches win versus Spurs

Alvarez scored one goal and assisted once from seven shots and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 loss versus Tottenham Hotspur.

After recording three goal contributions in the dominant first leg victory at home, Alvarez was maybe even better in the second leg. Spurs' attack made it a stressful affair, but Alvarez clinched the win on the other end with a goal in the 47th minute assisted by Ademola Lookman, followed by his assist on David Hancko's header in the 75th minute that took away all of Tottenham's hope for a comeback. He took a season-high seven shots and recorded seven corners for the second time in the UCL this season. Alvarez was directly involved in five of Madrid's seven goals versus Spurs over two legs, and he now has eight goals and four assists through 11 UCL matches this season.