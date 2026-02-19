Julian Alvarez headshot

Julian Alvarez News: Early penalty sets tone

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Alvarez scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Club Brugge.

Alvarez got Atletico on the board early, calmly burying a penalty in the 8th minute after a handball call went their way. He remained active as the primary outlet in transition, later testing Simon Mignolet with a left-footed drive from distance in the first half. Atletico's early edge looked like it could set the tone, but a second-half unraveling meant his strike ultimately only salvaged a draw. The goal marked his first contribution since the start of 2026, snapping an eight-game stretch without delivering a decisive moment for the Colchoneros.

