Julian Alvarez News: Early penalty sets tone
Alvarez scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Club Brugge.
Alvarez got Atletico on the board early, calmly burying a penalty in the 8th minute after a handball call went their way. He remained active as the primary outlet in transition, later testing Simon Mignolet with a left-footed drive from distance in the first half. Atletico's early edge looked like it could set the tone, but a second-half unraveling meant his strike ultimately only salvaged a draw. The goal marked his first contribution since the start of 2026, snapping an eight-game stretch without delivering a decisive moment for the Colchoneros.
