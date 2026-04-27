Julian Alvarez News: Fit for Arsenal clash

Alvarez (muscular) has confirmed he is fully fit and available for Wednesday's Champions League semifinal first leg against Arsenal at the Metropolitano, according to Sergio Picos of Diario AS.

Alvarez had not played since the Copa del Rey final due to muscular discomfort, and his absence from the matchday squad against Athletic Club had raised genuine concerns about his availability for the biggest game of Atletico's season. The Argentine striker's own confirmation that he is at 100 percent is a massive relief for coach Diego Simeone, who now has his first-choice attacking weapon available for the clash. Alvarez has not featured competitively in around 10 days but his class and experience on the big stage make him a crucial presence for the Colchoneros against the Gunners.