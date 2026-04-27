Julian Alvarez headshot

Julian Alvarez News: Fit for Arsenal clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Alvarez (muscular) has confirmed he is fully fit and available for Wednesday's Champions League semifinal first leg against Arsenal at the Metropolitano, according to Sergio Picos of Diario AS.

Alvarez had not played since the Copa del Rey final due to muscular discomfort, and his absence from the matchday squad against Athletic Club had raised genuine concerns about his availability for the biggest game of Atletico's season. The Argentine striker's own confirmation that he is at 100 percent is a massive relief for coach Diego Simeone, who now has his first-choice attacking weapon available for the clash. Alvarez has not featured competitively in around 10 days but his class and experience on the big stage make him a crucial presence for the Colchoneros against the Gunners.

Julian Alvarez
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Alvarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Alvarez See More
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
25 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
34 days ago
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 18: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 18: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
69 days ago
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance
SOC
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
165 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Nov. 4
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Nov. 4
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
175 days ago