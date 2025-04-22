Julian Alvarez News: Limited impact in loss
Alvarez generated one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Las Palmas.
Alexander Sorloth was Atletico Madrid's most dangerous player, and Alvarez failed to make much of an impact despite being a regular crossing threat and a set-piece taker. One bad game won't alter Alvarez's upside, though, as he's scored four goals over his last five league appearances.
