Julian Alvarez headshot

Julian Alvarez News: Limited impact in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2025 at 8:07pm

Alvarez generated one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Las Palmas.

Alexander Sorloth was Atletico Madrid's most dangerous player, and Alvarez failed to make much of an impact despite being a regular crossing threat and a set-piece taker. One bad game won't alter Alvarez's upside, though, as he's scored four goals over his last five league appearances.

Julian Alvarez
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
