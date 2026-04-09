Julian Alvarez headshot

Julian Alvarez News: Opens scoring via free kick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Alvarez scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-0 victory versus Barcelona.

Alvarez would see an opportunity at net via a free kick just before halftime after a red card was shown to Pau Cubarsi, and did not waste the chance, lacing the ball into the top corner for the opening goal. This gives the attacker his third straight appearance with a goal contribution, earning two goals and two assists in that span. He is now up to nine goals and four assists in UCL play this campaign.

Julian Alvarez
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Alvarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Alvarez See More
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
7 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 18: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 18: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
51 days ago
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance
SOC
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
147 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Nov. 4
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Nov. 4
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
157 days ago