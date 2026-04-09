Julian Alvarez News: Opens scoring via free kick

Alvarez scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-0 victory versus Barcelona.

Alvarez would see an opportunity at net via a free kick just before halftime after a red card was shown to Pau Cubarsi, and did not waste the chance, lacing the ball into the top corner for the opening goal. This gives the attacker his third straight appearance with a goal contribution, earning two goals and two assists in that span. He is now up to nine goals and four assists in UCL play this campaign.