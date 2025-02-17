Julian Alvarez News: Quiet outing in draw

Alvarez had one off-target shot, sent in three inaccurate crosses and made two tackles (both won) and one clearance during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo.

Alvarez could never get it going here as he was rarely noticed up front and the fact that his most notable contributions were on the defensive end tells a lot about his performance. Anyway, the forward, who had scored three times over the previous five games in all competitions, will hope to eventually haver his UCL production translating into domestic play.