Julian Alvarez headshot

Julian Alvarez News: Records brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 11:35pm

Alvarez scored two goals to go with six shots (four on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Monday's 4-2 win over Valladolid.

Atletico Madrid's disappointing Champions League finish has not stopped Alvarez from being a menace in La Liga. Since then, the team has logged four domestic-league games, and he is averaging a goal per appearance. This season, Alvarez's latest brace marks his second.

Julian Alvarez
Atlético Madrid
